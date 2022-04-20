UP BJP Ask State Govt To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi In The State

Lucknow: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to expedite the process to identify Bangladeshis illegally residing in Uttar Pradesh and either deport them to their country or arrest them.

In a routine briefing BJP spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi said here on Friday that UP government is serious about internal security of the state. In last few months 270 Bangladeshis who were illegally residing in Uttar Pradesh were deported and 75 others were sent to jail. "The time has come to expedite the process and identify all the people who are illegally residing here," he said.

Attacking opposition parties particularly Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ,he said that influx of people from Bangladesh had increased during Akhilesh and Mayawati's regime because both of them gave political patronage to them. Many of them have got Indian identities like BPL card and Aadhar cards. Some of these people even acted as conduit for the anti-national elements. The then political dispensation knew about this but they did nothing because of political reasons, the BJP spokesman said.

"The Yogi Government acted tough against these elements. Wheh he took charge as Chief Minister of the state he had issued directives to the police to identify those people living illegally in UP. After that directives some arrests were made," Tripathi said. He said the time has come to expedite this process and weed out such elements from UP.

Meanwhile, Government spokesman Sidharthnath Singh said that after National Register of Citizen of Assam was made public UP Government is contemplating to start a similar campaign. "The process to identify illegal residents from Bangladesh is already on but the government may take a holistic approach on this issue," he said. UNI