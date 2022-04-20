    Menu
    UP BJP Announces Mayor Candidates For Bareilly, Ferozabad MCs

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP on Wednesday morning announced mayor candidates for two remaining municipal corporations-- Bareilly and Ferozabad -- for the urban local bodies poll.

    State president Mahendra Nath Pandey said here that Umesh Gautam will be the official party candidate for the Bareilly Mayor seat while Nutan Thakur will be the mayor candidate from Ferozabad Municipal Corporation.
    Now, the BJP has announced candidates in all the 16 Mayor seats in UP which will go to polls in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. Counting of votes would be taken up on December 1. UNI

