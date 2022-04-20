UP Bid To Revive Bundelkhand Industries

Jhansi: The Uttar Pradesh government has sought proposals from industrialists in an attempt to restart factories that are lying redundant under Jhansi division.

The move comes ahead of the forthcoming Investors' Summit in Lucknow on February 21-22, next year, in which thousands of investors from India and overseas are expected to participate.

The government is planning to tap foreign investment for Bundelkhand region and it was being hoped that several 'dead' units might be revived and sick ones given a fresh lease of life.

In a meeting with industrialists and businessmen from the region, divisional commissioner Amit Gupta said the government was committed to industrial development in the region and suggested leasing out of non-productive and sick units.

Gupta told the meeting that arrangements were being made to give investors an opportunity for an on-the-spot survey of potential projects in Bundelkhand region.

He pointed out that the progress of the region would depend on the progress of industries in the region.

Gupta said land was being identified for allotment to investors and instructions have been issued to departments concerned to roll out blueprint of infrastructure projects at the earliest. The land meant for allotment should be barren so that the cost is less, he added.



