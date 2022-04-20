UP Becomes Highest Producer Of Sugar In The Country Surpassing Maharashtra

Lucknow: A day after Allahabad High Court has revoked Uttar Pradesh Government's order of waiving of loans of sugar mills, the Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association has claimed that state will record higher sugar production in this fiscal year and will become highest sugar produced state in the country. "It is estimated that sugar mills in UP will produce over 85 lakh tonnes sugar during the crushing season of 2016-17. The production is 40 per cent of the total sugar produced in the country. With this, Uttar Pradesh becomes the highest sugar producing state in India," the spokesman of UPSMA Deepak Guptara said said here today. UP has produced 69 lakh tons of sugar till March 10. Only 15 mills out of 116 mills have closed down so far in UP. "We will touch our target within the designated period," Guptara said. As per the estimate Maharashtra will produce 46 lakh tonnes of sugar followed by Karnataka (23 lakh tonnes). He said there are various factors which worked in favour of sugar production. This includes increased acreage of high variety sugarcane which resulted in increase sugar recovery leading to higher production of sugar. Besides, the drawl percentage of cane from jaggery and khandsari to sugar mills has been higher. "These factors have resulted in higher sugar production in the state," he said and added that in this fiscal there has been an improvement in sugar prices which has benefited both farmers and the sugar mills. As far as sugar payment is concerned the sugar mills have cleared 78.16 per cent till date and the cane arrear of this fiscal stands at Rs 3947 crore. Meanwhile, BJP has welcomed the High Court decision to revoke Akhilesh Yadav government order of waiving of loans of sugar mills. BJP spokesman Manish Shukla said the High Court order has justified BJP allegation that State government was soft towards sugar mills. Shukla said, anti- farmers, anti- women, anti-youth, and anti-development policies has brought curtains on the Akhilesh Yadav government. UNI