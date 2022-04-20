UP Becomes First Choice For Industrialists Due To Conducive Environment: Mahana

Mathura: Owing to a conducive environment, Uttar Pradesh has become the first choice for industrialists, state Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana said on Friday.

"Better infrastructure, safety, security and adjusting attitude of the state government have allured industrialists to set up their industry in Uttar Pradesh," Mahana said while talking to reporters.

He said even during the coronavirus pandemic Uttar Pradesh has received its first overseas investment. The state has received an investment of Rs 4,800 crore through Samsung display unit, coming from China, he added. According to the minister, the chain of investment in the state has started to the extent that in Gorakhpur, the government now is acquiring more land for industries on a war footing.

Even in Chitrakoot, which was considered as a den of criminals, AB Morris is establishing the yeast industry by investing Rs 700 crore, the minister said. While the process of establishing a Defence Corridor in Jhansi, Kanpur and Chitrakoot is on an anvil, the first choice of IT industry is now shifting to Noida from Hyderabad, the minister said, adding that work on Ganga Expressway, the longest in the country, has started and more land for it is being acquired.

While a series of developments coming up under the Yogi government in the last four years, a general impression is that it is working for the development of the state, and opposition virtually is finding itself Jobless as its tools like dharna (sit-in), demonstration, gherao are getting rust, Mahana said.

Since 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, there has been an overhaul of general impression about leaders, as massive people-oriented schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Make in India, Start-Up India, Vocal for Local, Kanya Sumangala among others, are changing their plight, the minister said.

A sense of security has developed among the people of the state due to deterrent action with zero tolerance taken against criminals and people engaged in unlawful activities, he added. Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party leader) must be feeling dejected due to ruthless action against criminals, massive development in power, roads etc. And these factors indirectly attributed to a recent survey that predicts a repeat of the BJP government in the state with more seats in its pocket than it achieved in the last assembly elections, the minister said. —PTI