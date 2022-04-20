UP Bar Council President Darvesh Yadav Shot Dead In Agra: Police

Agra: Newly-elected Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Ms Darvesh Singh Yadav was shot dead by her colleague in a civil court premises here in broad daylight on Wednesday, police said.

Her colleague, Manish Sharma, opened fire when Ms Yadav was in senior lawyer Arvind Kumar Mishra's chamber after attending her felicitation programme.

Sharma later tried to commit suicide by shooting himself from his licensed pistol.

Police said Darvesh died on the spot after being hit by three bullets while Manish was admitted to a private hospital. Additional Director General of Police Ajay Anand, along with senior policemen, rushed to the spot. The reason behind the crime was yet to be ascertained, police said. On Sunday, Darvesh along with Harishanker Singh of Varanasi were jointly elected president of the UP Bar Council in Prayagraj. Both of them received 12 votes each. As per an agreement, Darvesh was given the post for the first six months while Harishanker supposed to be the president for the next six months. UNI