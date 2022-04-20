UP Back To Normal After CAA Violence: 110 Served Notice For Rioting In Lucknow

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh was limping back to normal after last week's violence in several parts of the state over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in which over 21 people had lost their lives and over 50 injured, the district authorities have now started sending notices to the people who were involved in rioting and damaging the public and private properties.

In Lucknow, notices have been sent to around 110 people seeking their reply within three days, failing which the authorities will start process for seeking damage of the government and private properties.

All the people, who were served notices in the state capital, were identified through video recording or CCTV during the violence.

Violence struck Lucknow on Thursday last in which one person was killed while several others were injured.

Several vehicles and OB vans of the media were burnt along with two police outposts during the violence.

Similarly, other district authorities, including Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Bijnore, Rampur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Prayagraj have sent notices to the offenders during the CAA protest. In Bareilly, the authorities have asked the rioters to pay Rs 50 lakh each for the damage of the public property.

Meanwhile, taking no chance, the authorities of Agra and Mathura have again banned mobile internet in their districts for two days from Thursday.

However, mobile internet resumed in almost all parts of the state, including Lucknow after a week of suspension.

Most of the schools and colleges in the state were shutdown either due to cold wave conditions or for winter holidays.

UNI