UP ATS To Quiz Muzaffarnagar Resident Arrested In Kashmir

Lucknow: A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) today left for Srinagar to interrogate Muzaffarnagar resident Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a member of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Another ATS team has left for Muzaffarnagar to collect information on Sharma. "According to information received from the Jammu and Kashmir police, Sandeep Kumar Sharmas involvement has been found in many cases. To collect additional inputs, teams have left for Jammu and Kashmir and Muzaffarnagar," Inspector General (IG), ATS, Aseem Arun said here.

Sharma was nabbed from the same house where LeT commander Bashir Lashkari was killed on July 1.

He lived in a rented accommodation in Kulgam with three others -- Muneeb Shah, who has also been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police, Shahid Ahmad and Muzaffar Ahmad.

It was here that they met hardcore LeT terrorist Shakoor Ahmad, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Khan, told reporters in Srinagar earlier in the day.

The IGP said Sharma was involved in criminal and militant activities and became a "hardcore terrorist in the sense that he accompanied the LeT terrorists in three actions", including the one on June 16, in which six police personnel were killed in south Kashmir. PTI