UP ATS Investigating Blasts In Kushinagar, Bijnore

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police has started investigating and finding link between the two blasts that occurred in a Mosque of Kushinagar and a locked house in Bijnore recently.

The blast at the Mosque in Kushinagar occurred on November 11, in which prime accused Haji Kutubuddin was on run. The blast in a house in Bijnore took the life of a youth, while two others managed to flee, even after being injured.

ATS sources said here on Thursday that they were investigating to find out whether there were any links between the two incidents.

Three youths of Bijnore have been detained by the security personnel and they were being interrogated. The explosives recovered from the spot in the Mosque of Kushinagar have been sent to the forensic lab at Agra for test, while efforts were on to nab the main accused in the blast at Haji Kutubuddin.

In Kushinagar case, police had registered an FIR against seven people, in which four have already been arrested, while three, including Haji Kutubuddin, were on run. The Bijnore incident had taken place on late Tuesday night in a locked house at Basta area, in which a youth was killed. The explosion also damaged the adjoining houses. UNI