UP ATS Arrests Two Babbar Khalsa Members

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two alleged operatives of the Babbar Khalsa from the state during the past 24 hours. While the first arrest was made last night from the state capital, the second arrest was made from Unnao this morning. ATS IG Aseem Arun confirmed about the arrest of accused Balwant Singh from Aishbagh area of the state capital late last night with the help of Punjab police. Acting on an information provided by Balwant this morning, the ATS arrested one Jaswant Singh, alias Kala, from Sohramau area of Unnao, he said. The terror accused was staying at the Bhalla farm for the past couple of years. The Punjab Police is slated to take the terrorists to Punjab on transit remand today. Balwant, an active member of the Babbar Khalsa terror outfit fighting for separate state for Sikhs Khalistan, is a native of Nawa Sahar in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab. Mr Arun said that the whereabouts of Balwant were known after Punjab police arrested two other members of the terror outfits recently. Jaswant, wanted in several cases in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi, was also jailed in Delhi on charges of sedition in 2008. UNI