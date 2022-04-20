UP ATS arrests man who threatened to blow up Sakshi Maharaj

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Wednesday arrested a man who had threatened to blow up BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj.

Mohammed Gaffar, 30, the accused, was arrested from Mandawali police station in Bijnor.

He is a tailor by profession and owns a small land in Bijnor.

Police have seized a mobile phone, a passport, Aadhaar card and an ID card of Kuwait City.

ATS said that Gaffar worked as a driver in Kuwait till last year.

Additional Director General of UP ATS, D.K. Thakur said that Gaffar''s interrogation has revealed that he had certain issues he needed to be resolved.

"His friends instigated Gaffar to make a call to the Unnao MP," said Thakur.

The officer said that in October 2019, the MP had complained about the threat to the police. But since the number was from outside India, the probe was handed over to the ATS.

"We started the probe on the basis of the phone number and traced it to Bijnor," said Thakur.

He said that an FIR under the charges of intentional insults and provocation to a person and criminal intimidation has been registered against Gaffar.

"A team is interrogating him and also checking a profile of his associates," said the officer.

