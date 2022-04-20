UP ATS Arrests Assistant Passport Officer In Lucknow

Lucknow: Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police today arrested an Assistant Passport Officer deployed in Lucknow, for indulging in irregularities in issuing passports. The ATS arrested Sudhakar Rastogi, Assistant Passport Officer in the Lucknow Passport Seva Kendra after a FIR was registered against him at the ATS Gomti Nagar Police Station under section 419,420,467,468 and 471 of the IPC along with 12 passport Act. ATS sources here said that the officer was allegedly involved in changing the class of passport by taking money. Earlier on March 27 last, ATS had raided at five places in Lucknow and arrested six people who were involved in the racket. They used to take money in exchange of getting the passports made on fake documents. Besides, money was taken to ensure "Emigration Check Not Required (ECNR)" status. The six accused arrested earlier, who worked as touts for the Assistant Passport Officer, were identified as Mohammad Maroof, Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Faisal, Mohammad Shoib Ansari, Arman Khan and Kulvender Singh. ATS had recovered 73 passports and other illegal documents from them. Sources in the ATS said Assistant Passport Officer Sudhakar Rastogi was arrested by UP ATS for helping touts. The officer made sure that the job aspirants intending to fly to Gulf did not need emigration check certificates, sources added. Rastogi was recently elected as treasurer of Lucknow Golf Club. UNI