UP ATS Arrests Another ISI Agent From Mumbai

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police today arrested the third ISI agent from Mumbai. ATS had nabbed two ISI agents from Faizabad and Mumbai yesterday. Javed was arrested from Mumbai from Yusuf Manzil, Agri Pada this morning. ATS IG Aseem Arun said here that Javed used to deposit money in the account of Altaf on the directives received from Pakistan. There was a clinching evidence that Javed, an associate of Altaf Quereshi, deposited money in the account of Aftab of Faizabad in connection with his espionage work. Both Quereshi of Mumbai and Aftab of Faizabad were arrested by the ATS yesterday. Mr Arun said that all the three are being interrogated and more arrests are likely on their disclosure. Both Javed and Altaf have been taken on a transit remand and were being brought to Lucknow for further investigation, he said. Yesterday, at first ATS arrested Aftab Ali from Faizabad from whom they had seized several maps of Army establishments and phone call record along with chats with other agents. Aftab had also link with officials of Pakistan High Commission and he also went to Pakistan for training last year. Later in the evening, Quereshi, a native of Gujarat, was arrested from Mumbai, with the help of Maharashtra ATS. Altaf was involved in hawala trade and had sent money to Aftab in Faizabad. The police team also recovered over Rs 70-lakh in cash from Altaf. UNI