UP Assy Speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit To Kick-Start Basti Mahotsav

Basti: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hridya Narayan Dixit will kick-start the Basti Mahotsav in the district headquarters here from January 28-February 1.

Giving the information, programme convenor District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan on Monday said the Basti Mahotsav will be inaugurated traditionally by the Assembly Speaker at 1100 hrs on February 28.

The preparations for the programme have been completed. Various departments will also put up concerned stalls related to the many welfare schemes of the government. Famous poet Kumar Vishwas, well-known devotional song singer Anoop Jalota, singer Maithali, Rishabh Thakur, and other such artists are also slated to take part in the programme. Mr Niranjan said the Mahotsav will have a 'Yoga' programme from 0700-0800 hrs every morning, whereas workshops related to the schemes of various departments. The major workshops among these will be related to Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Poshan Misson, Swacch Bharat Mission. Women and children will be trained for self-defence under the 'Virangana' programme from 1200 hrs to 1400 hrs. Stage programmes of school children will also take place from 1300 hrs-1600 hrs. Over 16,000 people have so far connected to the website of the Basti Mahotsav. Entry is free in the Mahotsav and people have been urged to participate in large numbers. UNI