UP Assy Explosive Case: ATS To Go For Mock Drill

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police, investigating the recovery of explosives from the state Assembly, will go for a mock drill tomorrow with other security agencies to prevent any security breach at the country's largest Assembly. However, even after the passage of over 48 hours after recovery of the explosives, the security personnel were yet to get any clue. Sleuths of the NIA too joined the UP ATS in the investigation, along with other security agencies. Inspector General of Police (IG) ATS Aseem Arun said here today that investigation was underway to find out the person who kept the explosives in the Assembly. Today, the ATS sleuths interrogated the officials and the employees of the Assembly and recorded their statements. "A total of 15 Assembly officials and employees have been questioned, which includes one Assistant Marshal, four Engineers, two security guards who were in the dog squad, one AC operator and seven fourth class employees," the IG said. During the day, the security personnel also checked 23 camera recordings, which includes 12 in the Assembly premises, six inside the House, two at the gates of entry and exit of the ruling and opposition members and three cameras of Doordarshan, which telecast the proceedings live. The security personnel reportedly also talked to a couple of Samajwadi Party MLAs, under whose seat the explosive PETN packet was found in the morning of July 12. Several senior police officials are involved in the investigation, headed by SP rank officer Umesh Kumar Srivastava and DSP Prabharar Choudhury. Mr Arun said on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the security system in the Assembly premises have been stepped up. "Tomorrow, all the security agencies will go for a mock drill to assess the security of the Assembly premises," the IG said. The security agencies are giving no scope for any security relaxation due to the Presidential polls, to be held on Monday at the Assembly premises. However, during the checking of seats inside the Assembly, the security personnel found several empty packets of gutka and tobacco, besides other things, which had been sent for forensic test. UNI