UP Assy By-Polls: BJP Gears To Grab All Seats, Announces Ministers, Leaders In-Charge

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party has geared up to grab all the 12 vacant assembly seats where by-elections are slated in near future.

Of these 12 seats, two are of the opposition, one each of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party and rest are of the BJP. A high level meeting was held here at the state BJP headquarters on Sunday night, where the party leaders decided to appoint state ministers and party office bearers in each of these assembly seats, who will look into the campaigning , selection of the candidates and other issues. The meeting was attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president and Union minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP BJP general secretary ( Organisation ) Sunil Bansal and several other leaders. BJP sources here on Monday said the meeting decided to expedite membership drive and booth management in these 12 assembly segments with focusing on the caste equation.

In the meeting senior leaders of the districts where the bypolls would be held were also present. As per the decision in the meeting, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP vice-president Ranjana Upadhaya has been made incharge of Govindnagar( Kanpur) assembly segment, another deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma and state minister Devendra Choudhury of Rampur assembly segment, state energy minister Srikant Sharma and state party vice-president B L Verma of Tundla( Firozabad), Panchayatiraj minister Choudhury Bhupendra Singh and BJP secretary Y P Singh of Gangoh( Saharanpur), Sugar development minister Suresh Rana and BJP vice president Purshottam Khandelwal of Iglas(Aligarh), rural development minister Dr Mahendra Singh and BJP secretary Prakash Pal of Manikpur(Chitrakoot), state minister Raghvendra Pratap Singh Dhunni and BJP general secretary Ashok Kataria of Hamirpur assembly segment.

State medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon and BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar of Lucknow Cantonment assembly segment, forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan and BJP general secretary Govind Narain Shukla of Jaidpur( Barabanki), law minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP minister Santosh Singh of Jalalpur( Ambedkarnagar) and social welfare minister Rampati Ram Shastri, state minister Upendra Tiwari along with another state minister Anup Gupta were made incharge of Balha( Bahriach) assembly segment and state transport minister Swantradev Singh and BJP secretary Tribayank Tripathi of Pratapgarh.

The assembly seat of Hamirpur was declared vacant after the sitting BJP member Ashok Singh Chandel was convicted in a murder case by the Allahabad High Court and was given life term.

The assembly seats fell vacant and their members resigned after they got elected in the Lok Sabha polls.

In 2019 LS polls, ruling BJP had fielded four ministers and five legislators in the Lok Sabha elections. Two legislators were from the Samajwadi Party and one each from BSP and Apna Dal contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

State cabinet Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MLA from Lucknow Cantt, got elected from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat while another Minister Satyadev Pachauri , MLA from Govindnagar assembly seat was elected from Kanpur LS seat. Another minister S.P. Singh Baghel,got elected from Agra (reserved) seat. However, another UP minsiter Mukut Bihari Verma lost from Ambedkar Nagar LS seat.

The legislators from BJP, R K Singh Patel, won the Banda seat. He is a legislator from Manikpur assembly seat in the same constituency.

Rajvir Singh Valmiki Diler was BJP legislator from Iglas and he won the Hathras LS seat while Upendra Rawat, BJP legislator from Jaidpur, won the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat. Pradeep Chaudhary, legislator from Gangoh, won from Kairana Lok Sabha seat. BJP legislator from Balha Assembly seat, Akshaywar Lal Gaud, got elected from Bahraich LS seat. The Samajwadi Party has fielded its senior legislator Azam Khan from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat where he trounced Jaya Prada of BJP.

The Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Ritesh Pandey won from the Ambedkar Nagar seat while the Apna Dal MLA from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta won the Pratapgarh seat on a BJP ticket.

However, this time, the number of assembly members elected in the Lok sabha was less than 2014 when 14 were elected, all of the BJP.

In the by-polls held after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 13 seats were wrested by the then ruling Samajwadi party and the BJP could retain only one seat. UNI