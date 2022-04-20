UP Assy Budget Session Cut Short; Passed Grants Of 69 Heads At One Go

Lucknow: Boycott by the entire Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the second day forced the Yogi Adityanath government to cut short the budget session till Monday with passing record budgetary grants of 69 heads today at one go. The opposition Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress along with one member of the Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) have been boycotting the assembly since yesterday, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they alleged, said objectionable words and threatened the Opposition and its leaders during his budget debate reply on Wednesday. The Opposition members sat on a dharna outside the House wearing black ribbons and masks on their mouth to register their protests today. Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury alleged that when the government was threatening them to put in jail and not allowing them to speak then what was the meaning of attending the proceedings. "We have announced to boycott the entire budget session and we stick to that," he said. Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lalu also supported Mr Choudhury, saying the Opposition is united on the issue and will not bow to any pressure. "The BJP treasury bench are not allowing us to speak in the house while their CM is threatening us and hence in such situation we are forced to take such harsh decision," Mr Lalu said. The opposition members are also demanding that the CM should apologise for his statement against the Opposition during his reply to the budget debate. However, inside the assembly, the ruling BJP and its alliance partners criticised the Opposition for their undemocratic role. Though CM, who was present did not utter a word, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said when opposition was not participating in the proceedings, what is the need for the House to continue till July 28. "Hence all the budget proposals should be passed today and end the session," he proposed which was accepted by Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit immediately. Later, Mr Khanna announced in the house that Mr Adityanath wanted to give the Opposition another chance to rectify their fault, and hence budgetary grants of two heads -- Home and Civil Administration along with the appropriation Bills would be passed on July 24. "We appeal to the opposition to attend the proceedings for a healthy democracy," he further said. However, the House passed budgetary grants of 69 heads today amounting over Rs 1,57,48,15,94,000 by voice vote. Yesterday, the House had passed budgetary grants of 11 heads. Earlier, Mr Khanna, totally blamed the opposition for the controversy. "If CM had announced to put in jail the corrupt people and had recommended CBI probe into the UPPSC scam then why is the opposition so furious. The CM had said nothing wrong. Our CM has no self agenda and his only agenda is to improve the status of the people of the state and the end corruption and other irregularities." Mr Khanna said the act of the opposition was irresponsible as the people have elected them to raise their issue inside the House but they are not fulfilling their duties. "Speaker tried to persuade them and talked to them for 40 minutes yesterday. I also spoke to them. But they are adamant, which shows that they don't want to participate in the proceedings," he said. However, during BJP member Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, raised a question before the Speaker that when the opposition members are boycotting the house then why some of their members are signing the attendance register. "It seems that the opposition member do not want to leave the daily allowances they get during the session," he said. Later, the Speaker said he has reserved his verdict on the question. UNI