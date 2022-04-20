UP Assembly: SP, Congress Walk Out Over Various Issues

Lucknow: Principle opposition parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly-- the Samajwadi Party and the Congress-- on Monday staged a walk-out over various issues during Question hour.

While SP members walked out after state Alternative Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma failed to give a satisfactory answer on the subsidy given to the consumers for installing a solar panel, the Congress protested over destruction of agricultural produce by stray animals.

In the first question, the SP members alleged that the government was not disclosing the details of the subsidy given to the consumers for installing solar power units.

Mr Sharma said the government was providing 75 per cent subsidy to the farmers for installing solar pump sets below 5 Horse Power(HP) while the subsidy is 30 per cent for those above 5 HP.

Similarly, the government is providing Rs 15,000 per HP and a maximum of Rs 30,000 for installing roof top solar plants, he added. The government also claimed that in the last three years, the demand of power has increased by 54 per cent after the government undertook a drive to provide power connections in a big way. Sanjay Garg of the SP said the per capita power consumption in the state is around 606 units which is less than Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and several other states.

Later, the SP members continued to grill the Minister and when he failed to give them a satisfactory reply, they staged a walk out.

In response to another question over the alleged destruction of agricultural produce by the stray animals, state animal husbandry minister Choudhury Laxmi Narain denied such occurrences and claimed that the agricultural production in the state has increased by manifold in the past couple of years. He also blamed the people of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for sending their stray animals to UP and asked the Congress members to ensure that their governments to stop it. Not satisfied with the ministers answer, the Congress members staged a noisy walk-out from the house. Earlier, Mr Narain admitted that in 2019, around 9261 cattle died due to natural causes in several shelter homes across the state.

However, the BSP members alleged that these deaths were due to starvation. But the Minister denied it saying that the government was paying Rs 30 per day per stray animal and presently around 5.5 lakh such animals are in the shelter homes or are being taken care of by the villagers.

Leader of the opposition Ram Govind Choudhury said that the problem of stray animals started after BJP came to power but in response the minister said that their government has protected the cows from being slaughtered unlike the previous regime. —UNI