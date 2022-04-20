UP Assembly: Ruckus hits Question Hour

Lucknow: The Question Hour was washed out for the second and the last day of the winter session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly today amid uproar by Opposition parties over law and order, corruption and other issues.



As the House assembled for the day, the Opposition -- comprising BJP, BSP and RLD -- trooped into the Well, raising slogans.

Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey tried to pacify the members, saying that today is the last day of the session of the 16th assembly and hence let the House function smoothly.

However, surprisingly most of the members of the treasury benches were missing during the morning session as they were busy with a function held in the adjoining Lok Bhawan..

Leader of the opposition Gaya Charan Dinker tried to address the House, saying that the law and order situation in the state is critical. In Lucknow, the criminals are having a field day.

He further alleged that the present Samajwadi Party government has failed to control the crime and corruption was rampant in their regime.

The Speaker first adjourned the House for 20 minutes and then later extended it, resulting in washout of the Question Hour.

Today is the last day of the brief winter session of the Assembly and also the last day of the present 16th assembly. Assembly election dates are likely to be announced any day now.

Later in the day, the House is likely to approve the second supplementary budget of the current fiscal and the Vote on account for the first five month of the next 2017-18 fiscal.

UNI

