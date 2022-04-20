UP Assembly Witnesses Ruckus Over Killing Of 5 Brahmins In Rae Bareli

Lucknow: United opposition created pandemonium in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the killing of five Brahmins in Rae Bareli recently as they demanded a CBI probe and dismissal of state minister Swami Prasad Maurya. The issue was raised through a notice of adjournment by the Congress and the BSP members during zero hour. The opposition members led by Samajwadi Party trouped into the Well after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said strict action has been taken in the Ucchar (Rae Bareli) case in which all the accused have been arrested and the Police Superintendent has been shifted out. However, the Opposition was not satisfied with the reply of the government and alleged that they are trying to protect the accused. Leader of the Opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "If you are not ready for the CBI probe then let the house committee investigate the matter," he said. BSP leader Lalji Verma demanded removal of state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who had allayed with the accused. "There is a sharp differences in the government, when one minister is openly supporting the criminals while other ministers are condemning it," Mr Verma said. Later, Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit rejected the adjournment notice. Five Brahmin youths from Pratapgarh were brutally killed and their bodies were torched in the Ucchahar area of Rae Bareli district on June 26. UNI