UP Assembly Witnesses Pandemonium Over Priyanka's Detention, Killing Of SP Supporters

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh assembly witnessed uproar over state government's move to stop Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Sonebhadra and detaining her for more than 27 hours and killing of Samajwadi party supporters in the state.

Both the issues were raised during the zero hour of the House on Monday, and there was a heated debate between the treasury and the opposition benches.

While the SP members walked out of the House protesting the killing of the party supporters, the Congress staged a protest in the well and raised slogans against the government which led to the adjournment of the House for the day.

The issue of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's detention in Mirzapur was raised by Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lalu,who alleged that it was muzzling of democracy and and infringement of the rights of a citizen.

" Our leader Priyanka Vadra was going to meet the victim's family members but the government intentionally stopped her," he said.

However, the situation turned noisy after state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the Congress leader was there for just photo opportunity.

The comment triggered the Congress members to jump in the well of the House raising slogans against the government.

Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit too, asked the Congress members not to raise the issue, as the matter has been already discussed in the House. But when the Congress members did not budge from their protest in the Well ,he adjourned the House for the day after completing the agenda.

Earlier, in another matter, during the zero hour, the SP member Sanjay Garg alleged that more than 50 SP supporters have been killed in 28 districts after the Lok Sabha elections and charged that the present government was conspiring to eliminate the SP workers.

Leader of the opposition Ram Govind Choudhury, too alleged that this BJP government was playing politics of blood to hit the opposition which is against the ethics of democracy." There is no law and order in the state and criminals are being given patronage by the ruling party,' he said.

However, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna ruled out the charges of the SP members claiming that criminals are being killed in the reign of Yogi Adityanath and there is total rule of law in the state. Later, the SP members staged a noisy walk out of the House. UNI