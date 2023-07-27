UP Assembly To Have New Rule Book—First In Country

Lucknow: When the monsoon session gets underway on August 7, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will emerge as the first in the country to replace the archaic Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 1958, with a new rule book.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna confirmed that new rules and procedures would replace the archaic Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 1958. The Assembly has decided that it would be prudent to bring in a new rule book instead of making amendments to the existing one as it would be a tedious process.

Known for doing away with obsolete traditions and introducing new initiatives, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana was of the view that new rules were the need of the hour. He had formed a 10-member committee to prepare a draft of new rules and procedures.

The drafting committee, headed by principal secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Pradeep Dubey, included retired officer from law department, SN Srivastava, and retired special secretary, finance, Shankeshwar Tripathi, as members.

“The need for replacing old rules was felt after e-Vidhan was introduced in the legislature,” Khanna said.

For instance, earlier there was a provision that the House would be convened on a notice period of not less than 14 days. However, in the era of technological advancements, dissemination of any information is just one click away. Hence, the notice period to convene the House would now be around seven days.

“The Vidhan Sabha will also have digital screens on pillars. The screens will display various government schemes along with the details of MLAs which will include his constituency and for how many terms he/she has been a member of the House,” principal secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Pradeep Dubey said.

Meanwhile , the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that at least 13 ordinances will also be tabled in the House in the monsoon session.

However, the UP government might not present any supplementary budget this time as, according to sources, there is “no urgent requirement for it”.

Recently, the Union government had sanctioned a special capital assistance of Rs 17,939 crore to the state. Special sanction will be given to energy, PWD, transport and home departments that will also include funds for the ongoing police reforms. This will be the second session of this year in which the state government is expected to push a host of legislative measures.

—IANS