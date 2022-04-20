UP Assembly Speaker, Principal Secretary To Attend CPC In Uganda

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hridya Naryan Dikshit will represent the state in the six day 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being held in Kampala, capital of the east central African state of Uganda from September 24 to 29.

Speakers of all the state assemblies and Union territories of the country along with the secretaries of the Assembly secretariat will participate in the CPC. All the delegates from India will be given diplomatic passport. Mr Dikshit will address the CPC on September 27 on the issue of ''combating rapid urbanisation and rural decline''. Mr Pradeep Dubey, the principal secretary of the UP Assembly, will speak on ''Communication parliament or interface of the public with the parliamentarians'', Assembly sources here on Tuesday confirmed.

The ministry of External Affairs on August 28 in a day-long programme had briefed the speakers, secretaries of state assemblies on the issues to be discussed at the CPC. The secretaries of almost all the Union ministries were also present during the briefing of the delegates.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the Indian delegation at the six day CPC. The deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh will also be the part of Indian delegation.

The CPC is being organised by the London headquartered Commonwealth parliamentary association, (CPA) comprising of the 52 nation states, all former colonies of Great Britain.

As per the established convention of the CPA, members of the delegation of each nation state can undertake per or post conference study tour of three nations. The UP delegation on a pre conference will visit London and Hague, the capital of Netherlands.

Mr Dikshit, along with the principal secretary assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey, will go to London for two days on September 20. The secretary of the UP Legislative Council will also accompany the delegation. The chairman of the Council Ramesh Yadav is indisposed so he will not be the part of the UP delegation.

On arrival in London on September 20, the UP Assembly Speaker will meet the Indian diaspora. The meeting will be held at the Indian High Commission at London, which was recently vandalised by the British nationals of Pakistani origin protesting against the abrogation of the article 370 by the Indian parliament. The Speaker will also meet the MPs of the House of Commons particularly the MPs of Indian origin on August 22. The UP delegates will also conduct a tour of the House of Commons in London.

The Speaker will later visit Hague, the capital of NetherlandS where the executive branch of the Dutch government is located. In Hague, Mr Dikshit will release a self authored book `The Way India Thinks''. The UP Assembly Speaker will also meet MP of the Dutch House of Representatives and the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Dutch House of Representatives.

The CPC is one of the largest annual gatherings of Commonwealth Parliamentarians. The CPC will be hosted by the CPA Uganda Branch and the Parliament of Uganda. The conference will be hosted by the CPA President Designate Rt Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda. The main conference theme is: ''Adaption, engagement, and evolution of parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth''. UNI