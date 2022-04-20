UP Assembly Ratifies Bill For 10 Yr Extension To SC/ST Quota In Legislature

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Tuesday ratified the 126th Constitution Amendment Bill, which gives reservation to SC/ST in the legislature for another 10 years.

It was approved unanimously in both the Houses with the support of all the political factions after a brief discussion.

In Assembly, the sitting continued for around 82 minutes during which the leaders expressed their views and suggestions on the Constitution Amendment.

Opposition suggested that a separate resolution should be passed by the House to extend reservation for Ango-Indians, which had been left out in the present Amendment.

Leader of the opposition and SP member Ram Govind Choudhury suggested that the reservation should be made on the basis of population and backwards should also be given its due representation. BSP leader Lalji Verma said that the government should provide reservation in the private sector too as most of the government works are not given to the private sector. Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona too supported that reservation to the Ango Indians should continue.

Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajhbhar too demanded that backwards are being ignored and only political party use them as a vote bank. Apna Dal ( Sonelal) leader Neelratan too raised that his party is being ignored in the House, even when they have more members than Congress and SBSP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking on the proposal, said that Narendra Modi government had fulfilled the dreams of Dr B R Ambedkar and had worked for all the sections of the society.

"The Modi government developed panch tirth of Ambedkar in Mau, London, Delhi, Nagpur and Mumbai to honour this great leader," he stated. Several opposition members stood up on their chairs to oppose the CM's statement, saying he was speaking out of context as Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit has directed to speak only on the Amendment Bill.

However, Mr Adityanath countered the opposition, saying that these people do not want to hear about the uplift of the Dalits and backwards and the works done by the Modi government.

There are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 47 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Parliament. In state assemblies, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members.

He also spoke in detail about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government which was also opposed by the opposition members.

The House also expressed condolence on the death of former members. Setting up a new tradition, the House also passed a resolution to express condolence on the death anniversary of socialist leader Raj Narain on his death anniversary.

The Assembly witnessed some noisy scenes with opposition SP and Congress members trouping into the well of the House demanding withdrawal of CAA and NPR during the zero hour, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for indefinite period, thus ending the third special session of the state assembly in 2019. Before the adjournment, the treasury bench and the opposition exchanged wishes on the occasion of the New Year 2020. Meanwhile, the Constitution (Amendment) bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10 and by Rajya Sabha on December 13.

Reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is due to end on January 25, 2020. The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of "nomination" is set to expire on January 25 as the bill does not extend the facility to the community. UNI