UP Assembly Polls: Union Ministers, cMPs Seek Tickets For Their Kin

New Delhi: Several Union Ministers including SP Singh Baghel, Kaushal Kishore, Governors Kalraj Mishra and Fagu Chauhan and MPs Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Ravindra Kushwaha among others have sought tickets for their kin in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In order to take forward 'dynastic political reigns', some Uttar Pradesh Ministers have also sought tickets for their family members. However, it would be noteworthy to see if the party grants tickets on 'kinship' or 'merits'.

BJP MP and a senior leader from Uttar Pradesh Rita Bahuguna Joshi has even offered to give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son Mayank Joshi does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat in the upcoming State Assembly Elections.

Notably, she has demanded a ticket on the Lucknow Cantt seat, on which she fought elections in 2017 defeating Aparna Yadav, then an SP leader. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore is also seeking to field his two sons in the elections. Kishore's elder son Vikas and younger son Prabhat wish to fight polls from Malihabad and Sidhauli respectively.

BJP MP from Salempur Lok Sabha seat Ravindra Kushwaha is seeking a ticket for his younger brother Jaynath Kushwaha from the Bhatpar Rani assembly seat. Presently, Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh is an MLA on this seat.

Union Minister of State for Law and MP from Agra, SP Singh Baghel wants his wife to contest the election on BJP ticket from Tundla. He himself has been an MLA from Tundla.

BJP's Prempal Singh Dhangar is an incumbent MLA here, who won the seat after defeating SP's Maharaj Singh Dhangar.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is preparing to contest his son Amit Mishra from Deoria seat. Kalraj Mishra himself has been an MP from this seat. Deoria's seat is considered to be a Brahmin-dominated seat.

Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan is hoping to get a ticket for his son Ram Vilas Chauhan from the Madhuban assembly seat of Mau. BJP won the Madhuban seat for the first time in 2017 when Dara Singh Chauhan had contested from the party.

BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri is demanding a ticket for his son Anoop Pachauri from the Govindnagar seat of Kanpur. UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit is demanding a ticket for his son Dilip Dixit from the Purwa seat of Unnao.

In the UP government, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi's son Subrata Shahi wants to contest from Pathardeva seat and he himself wants to contest from Deoria Sadar.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI