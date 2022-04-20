UP Assembly Polls: One Booked For Putting Glue In EVM During Voting For Fourth Phase In Lakhimpur Kheri's Kadipur Village

ttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a case after a person allegedly put fevikwik in an electronic voting machine (EVM) during polling for the fourth phase of State Assembly elections in Kadipur village of Lakhimpur Kheri.The police informed that the polling was stalled briefly and got resumed soon. "A person put fevikwik in an EVM during polling in Kadipur village on Wednesday following which voting was stalled for some time. The button was jammed due to the glue. An FIR has been registered in the case," said Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police of Lakhimpur Kheri to ANI.Further investigation into the matter is underway.Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 61.65 per cent in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls on Wednesday.According to the Election Commission, Pilibhit witnessed the highest voter turnout with 67.16 per cent followed by Lakhimpur Kheri with 67.15 per cent voter turnout while Unnao witnessed the lowest turnout with 57.73 per cent.The voting started at 7 am in the morning and concluded at 6 pm.Polling for the fifth, sixth and seventh phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and March 7 respectively. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. —ANI