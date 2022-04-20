UP Assembly Ends Proceedings Against TV Channel On Sting Operation On Muzaffarnagar Riots

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh assembly today passed a resolution to end the proceedings against a news channel group for breach of privilege of former minister Mohammad Azam Khan in connection with a sting operation on the Muzaffarnagar riots. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna moved the resolution which was adopted unanimously by the house in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mr Khanna said BJP had always opposed the probe by the house committee during the 16th assembly against the TV news channel and even boycotted the house and the committee. Though admitting that the stay by the SC was not correct as it was an intervention into the parliamentary system, but as the matter was of the last assembly, hence there was no need to continue the proceedings against the channel. Earlier Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit raised a question about the House decision whether the assembly should appear in the court in the case during its next hearing on August 1 next. A house committee had submitted its report to the Speaker on February 16 ,2016 holding the channel of telecast of fake sting operation while the then Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey had summoned the officials of the channel in the House on March 4, 2016. However, the channel moved the Supreme Court on the same day and obtained a stay on the proceedings against them in the house. The inquiry committee of the state Assembly investigating a sting operation on Muzaffarnagar riots, broadcast on Aaj Tak and Headlines Today channels, had tabled its report in the Assembly had, held several staff members of TV Today Network guilty of breach of privilege of Mr Khan. UNI