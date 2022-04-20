UP Assembly Elections: BSP Releases List Of 47 Candidates For 7th Phase

Ahead of the second phase election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released a list of 47 candidates for the seventh phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BSP has finalised the names of candidates for most of the assembly seats in the seventh phase. Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Saroj Pandey from Atraulia, Ramesh Chandra Yadav from Gopalpur, Shankar Yadav from Sagdi, Abdusalam from Mubarakpur, Sushil Kumar Singh from Azamgarh Sadar.Manoj Singh has been fielded from Badlapur, Shyam Prakash alias Rekha Rajbhar from Varanasi Uttar, Kaushik Kumar Panday from Varanasi Cant, Dinesh Kasidhan Gupta from Varanasi South, Rajkumar Singh Gautam from Gazipur and Mukesh Singh from Jangipur. The party has fielded Piyush Kumar Singh Yadav from Nizamabad, Shakeel Ahmed from Phulpur Powai, Bhupendra Singh alias Munna Thekman from Didarganj.Azamgarh, Mau, Gazipur, Chandoli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra will vote in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh election. —ANI