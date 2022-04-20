UP Assembly Concerned Over Increase In Stray Animals

Lucknow: The Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday cornered the treasury benches over the problems people face due to stray animals, particularly cow and buffaloes and demanded that Yogi Adityanath government bring a law to counter this menace.

However, the ruling BJP had to face some wrath from its own member when its member from Bundelkhand Ashok Chandel demanded that a house committee be set up to recommend ways on the problem of stray animals. The matter was raised through a question by SP member Manoj Kumar Pandey, who claimed that the stray animals create much problem for the farmers and other people as they are destroying the agricultural field and were behind most of the road accidents.

"In UP alone during the past one year around 359 people were injured due to attack by the stray animals," he claimed.

Replying to the question, State Animal Husbandry Minister S P Singh Baghel said as per the government figure there are 5 crore animals in the state, including 2 crore cows and 2 crore buffaloes. He said the government has no figure of the stray animals in the state.

"The government is running 495 cow sheds in the state and was providing Rs 10 crore as grant to run these shed annually," he stated.

The Minister also lauded the state urban development department for banning slaughter houses and announced that the government was committed to protect the cows in the state.

But the Opposition members particularly of the SP were on their toes, alleging that government should announce when they have banned slaughter then how meat is being sold in the state. UNI