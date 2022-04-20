UP Assembly bypolls: Family members in fray from four seats

Lucknow: Even as debates on nepotism continue to rage on in various fields, political leaders continues to favour family members in elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, where by-elections are being held on seven assembly seats, family members are contesting on four seats.

In Nauganwa Sadat seat in Amroha, Sangeeta Chauhan, widow of late cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan, is seeking to claim her husband's legacy. She is contesting the election on a BJP ticket.

Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the UP govenment, had died in August due to Covid.

The BJP has also named Usha Sirohi, wife of late MLA Virendra Sirohi from Bulandshahr, for the by-election. Sirohi, one of the senior-most leaders in the BJP, had died in March.

Another family member who is contesting the by-elections is Lucky Yadav in Malhani in Jaunpur. He is the son of SP MLA Parasnath Yadav, who passed away in June.

Lucky Yadav seeks to retain the seat for his party, cashing in on the sympathy wave in his favour.

The fourth family member in the fray is Ajay Singh, popularly known as Pintu Singh. He is contesting the Deoria seat that was held by his father, BJP MLA Janmejay Singh, who died in August.

He was, however, denied a ticket by the BJP which has fielded Satya Prakash Tripathi on the seat held by his father, and is now contesting the seat as an Independent and is confident of winning too.

–IANS



