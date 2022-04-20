UP Assembly Approves Supplementary Budget Of Rs 34,833 Cr Amid Boycott By Opposition

Lucknow: Amid boycott by the entire opposition, Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday approved the first supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 34,833.24 crores to meet the additional expenditure for the current 2018-19 financial year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath making a statement on the supplementary budget claimed that the government had already spent over 52 per cent of the general budget funds and supplementary budget was required to fund the additional projects.

The opposition boycotted the CM speech alleging that they were not allowed to speak in the House and against the Dalit atrocities. The opposition members also staged a dharna in the gallery of the house.

The CM in his long speech, talked in detail about the achievement of his one and a half year old government, claiming that the schemes launched for the farmers, poor and other section of the society have yielded good results. He also slammed the Opposition for boycotting the proceedings of the House during his speech."They cannot stand to our work, hence they tried to cover their face by boycotting the house," he said.

Yogi said that the BJP government was doing everything to benefit the farmers and in his supplementary budget, one-third is dedicated towards the agriculture sector. He also said that UP has made over 1.25 crore toilets while under PM Awas more than eight lakh houses were made.

The CM also lambasted the previous SP government for patronizing the terrorists, who were recently given life term by the court.

State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal had tabled the supplementary budget in the State Assembly amid pandemonium by the opposition over the law and order situation in the state on Monday. The assembly approved the supplementary budget grants without any amendment along with the related appropriation bills.

Earlier, UP government was granted a budget of around Rs 4.26 lakh crores during the general budget in February last for the current fiscal.

In the supplementary budget, the government has demanded highest amount of around Rs 5,535 crores to pay the dues of the sugar cane farmers for the 2017-18 crushing season. UNI