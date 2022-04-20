UP Arranges For 10K Buses, 50K Health Team For Migrant Workers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that it has made elaborate arrangements for its evacuation plan of the stranded migrant workers reaching the state through special trains.

Along with over 10,000 buses of the UPSRTC and over 50,000 health teams engaged for the evacuation process, the Yogi Adityanath government has chalked out a plan for over 15 lakh strength quarantine centres in the state to accommodate the migrant workers coming from other state.

During the meeting of the CM with his team 11 members here, the authorities were directed that all the migrant workers coming from other states should be taken to the district quarantine centres , where they would be medically checked.

If they were found healthy then they should be sent to their homes on 21 days quarantine otherwise if they were detected any illness then either they would be admitted to the hospital or kept in the quarantine centres, he said.

The workers going on home quarantine would be provided with a foodgrain kit which would last at least for a week time.

The CM has already ordered geo-tagging of all quarantine centres and community kitchens so that any lapses could be detected immediately.

Five special trains would be arriving in different parts of the state with migrant workers for which 10,000 buses have been arranged to ferry them to their respective districts. Besides around 50,000 health teams were at the quarantine centres to check the health of these migrant labourers.

On Sunday, three special trains carrying over 3000 workers reached Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur through special trains.

Official sources here said government has arranged to accommodate over 15 lakh people at the quarantine centres which could be extended up to 20 lakhs. UNI