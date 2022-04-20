UP announces board results; 99.53% pass class 10 exams

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the results of class 10 and 12 for the year 2021, on Saturday.

The pass percentage for the class 10 examination is 99.53 per cent while for class 12 it is 97.88 per cent. Out of a total of 29,96,031 students, 29,82,055 have passed the high school class 10 board examination.

At the same time, out of 26,10,247 students in the intermediate examination, 25,54,930 students have been successful.

This year 56,06,278 candidates had registered for class 10 and class 12 board examinations in the state, out of which 29,96,031 are from class 12 and 26,10,247 are class 10.

Girls have fared better than boys in both class 10 and class 12 board exams. The pass percentage of girls in class 10 is 99.55 per cent while that of boys is 99.52 per cent. A total of 82,238 students have been promoted.

Apart from this, out of a total of 26,10,247 candidates in Intermediate, the pass percentage of girls is 98.40 per cent and that of boys is 97.47 per cent. A total of 62,506 candidates have been promoted.

This is for the first time in the history of nearly hundred years of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, that results have been declared without holding examinations.

The results were declared after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the green signal to the Secondary Education Department to release the results according to the new pattern.

The CBSE released the class 12 results on Friday itself.

The students not happy with the board exam results can apply through their respective schools to appear in the examinations which will be conducted when the situation returns to normal.

