UP anganwadi workers to be armed with smartphones

Lucknow: About four lakh Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh will get smart phones to improve their efficiency and the state government will also train them to use the devices.

A training plan has already been prepared for this.

According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials concerned to ensure their distribution in order to help those crucial in implementation of women and child welfare schemes in rural areas.

The Anganwadi workers, working in the field facilitating women and children issues related to health and nutrition, have been an important tool in the chief minister's scheme of things, including effective implementation of Corona control.

All data related to women and children's schemes will now be in the hands of Anganwadi workers.

This, according to the spokesperson, will result in maximum transparency in implementation of the schemes.

Decisions related to the schemes will be taken on the basis of real-time data, without delay, and the scope for corruption will be minimized.

"After being equipped with smartphones, the various schemes in rural areas including nutrition and child welfare, will be implemented in a more effective manner," he stated.

There are 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres in the state with about four lakh workers available.

--IANS