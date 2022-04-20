    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP And Centre In Discussion To Establish Airport In Ayodhya: Govt

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has started discussions with the Centre to establish an airport in Ayodhya, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Parliament on Thursday.

    "At present, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in receipt of a proposal from the state government of UP indicating that the state government will develop the existing airstrip through state construction and designed services (UP Jal Board) under regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN," Puri said in written reply to a question.

    On the topic of turning Gorakhpur airport into an international airport, Puri said that the UP government is unable to give 60 acres of extra land, which the AAI asked for, as it is a "forest land". PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in