UP Along With 3 Other States Fails To Meet ODF Target By 2019: CSE

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh along with three other states -- Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha -- has failed to keep up with its target for becoming Open Defection Free (ODF) state by 2019. According to a new findings published today by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a New Delhi-based research and advocacy body, these four states accommodate a massive 60 per cent people who defecate in open and unless these states become ODF, India cannot meet its target. Bihar has been termed as worst while UP at lopsided in meeting the target, the findings said. Sunita Narain, Director General of CSE, releasing the report in Lucknow and later in Patna said, "It's one thing to build toilets, quite another to ensure they are being used. Besides motivating people to change, concrete steps -- other than those that deter them from defecating in the open -- will have to be taken. These will include repairing / rebuilding unusable toilets, and incentivising behavioral change." She even disclosed that as per some official report only 20 per cent of toilets are in use while rest unused or being used for other purpose. Ms Narain said in UP several villages have become ODF but lack of water during the summer season forces them back to the fields for toilet. Besides this, there are several villages were there are less toilets as per the demand . In 2016-17, the state built around 17.41 lakh toilets. However, usage has not picked up due to slow disbursal of funds, rampant corruption, and lack of basic necessities like water especially during summers, the report said. ''What's more, the lion's share of the toilets have been built in villages near the Ganga – leaving the river exposed to the threat of severe contamination from polluted groundwater as well as streams that run into it. The state has spent money on building toilets without giving a thought to managing the excreta,'' points out the CSE report. Claiming that urbanisation of cities were the main reason for pollution in Ganga and other rivers in UP, she said ''affluent discharging in the river though authorities has polluted the rivers most. The CSE official, however, said all places in UP are not disappointing as Hapur district has become ODF and all the people are using the newly build toilets. Around 54 per cent of the people in rural UP defecate in the open. Out of 6.4 crore households needing toilets in the country, 23 per cent are in UP, the report said. According to an UN report of 2014, out of one billion people defecating in open in the world, 60 per cent are from India. While India has resolved to become open defecation free in 2019, the entire world will achieve this target of being open-defecation free by 2030. UNI