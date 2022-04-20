UP Allows Hotel Isolation For Covid Patients

Lucknow: Those with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can now spend their isolation period in hotels across Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided not to allow home isolation for any Covid-19 positive patient in an attempt to break the chain of infection since cases are touching a new high with each passing day.

The scheme, initially announced for Lucknow and Ghaziabad, has now been extended to all 75 districts of the state.

A senior health department official said, "This will take the load off the hospitals that need beds for serious cases and will also give an option to those who do not want to stay in government facilities." The government has asked the chief medical officers (CMOs) of all the districts to tie up with hotels. The cost has also been fixed. For a single room, the charges will be Rs 1,500 per day. Room with a double occupancy facility will cost Rs 2,000 a day. Apart from the room rent, a one-time amount of Rs 2,000 for the medical facilities will also be charged by the health department.

In the order, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official admitted that people were deliberately hiding their symptoms to escape government Covid-19 centres.

"The home isolation facility for Covid-19 positive patients is not allowed in the state. It has come to the notice of the government that many people are trying to hide the disease to avoid getting admitted to Covid-19 care centres for the lack of appropriate facilities. In view of this, a Level one facility is being introduced in Uttar Pradesh for those who are ready to pay for better facilities and have no or mild symptoms," said the order issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health).

"Only those patients who will be declared asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic by the chief medical officer will be referred to the hotel isolation facility," said Prasad.

Among the single rooms, 25 per cent will be reserved for women, children and for those who are between the age of 50 and 65 years.

Pregnant women, the elderly, above 65 years of age, and those with comorbidities will not be admitted there. "Two nursing staff and one pharmacist will be present in the hotels round the clock. They will change every eight hours. Six oxygen cylinders will also be kept for any emergency," Prasad said. IANS