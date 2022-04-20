UP All Set To Celebrate Yoga Day

Lucknow:Uttar Pradesh is all set for the International Yoga Day on Friday with the main Yoga programme will be held at Rajbhawan on Friday morning where Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several VVIPs would attend. While Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma will join others at the Rajbhawan, another Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend the Yoga day programme in Prayagraj and state BJP president and Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in New Delhi.

UP BJP vice-president Vidyasagar Sonkar said here on Thursday that the International Yoga Day functions would be spread out in the entire state and in almost all the districts state ministers will join the functions.

Among the prominent BJP leaders and ministers to attend the International Yoga Day programmes are Union Minister General (retd) V K Singh (Ghaziabad), UP minister Surya Pratap Shahi(Lalitpur), Swami Prasad Maurya (Badaun), Dara Singh Chauhand( Barabanki), Dharampal Singh ( Gorakhpur), Ramapati Shastri ( Unnao), Brajesh Pathak(Sitapur), Choudhury Laxmi Narain ( Shahjahanpur), Chetan Chauhan( Farrukhabad), Srikant Sharma ( Bijnore), Sidharthnath Singh( Meerut) and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi( Rai Bareli). UNI