UP all set for 3rd phase of panchayat polls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is prepared for the third phase of the three tier panchayat polls on Monday even as the Covid pandemic has taken an ugly turn in the state .

The first phase of polling in 18 districts were held on April 15 , when around 71 per cent of the over 3 crore voters used their franchise. However due to violence in some places in thd first phase ,repolling have been ordered in 20 booths of 9 districts on April 21.

The second phase polling was held in 20 districts on April 19 when around 73 per cent of the 3 crore voters used their franchise in a peaceful note.

On the other hand Covid-19 has started creating havoc in the state and on Saturday over 38,000 fresh cases were reported and death toll on the day was 223.

The campaigning for the third phase had ended on Saturday evening in 20 districts where polling will be held between 0700 hours to 1800 hours on Monday.

In this third phase polling important districts like Meerut and Moradabad will go for polls.

State Election Commission (SEC) sources here on Sunday said around 3.05 crore voters will exercise their franchise for 746 posts of Zilla Panchayat member, 18530 of Kshetra Panchayat member, 14379 posts of Gram Pradhan and 180473 posts of Gram Panchayat ward member.

The polling parties have start leave for their respective booths from this morning.

The SEC has appointed 20 observers to moniter the transparency and fairness of the polling. There are 49789 polling booths during this phase of polling.

Polling will be held in the districts are: Shamli ,Meerut ,Moradabad ,Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya ,Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur ,Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki ,Balrampur ,Siddharthnagar, Deoria ,Chandauli ,Mirzapur and Ballia.

Elections for 58,189 village panchayats of Uttar Pradesh are taking place in four phases, between April 15 and 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2.

The polls will be a key test of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government's popularity, and an opportunity for opposition parties to gauge the public mood, particularly as they come against the backdrop of persisting farmers' protests in the country that have also gripped parts of UP.

State primary teachers association have opposed the panchayat polls in view of the pandemic.

The association alleged that around a dozen teachers doing poll duties have died due to Covid . Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar has said that all observers have been instructed to follow the model code of conduct in panchayat elections.

