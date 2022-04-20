UP AIMIM leader booked for inflammatory post against CAA

Agra: The Ferozabad district has booked an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Ehtsaham Ali Babar for allegedly posting an inflammatory video on Facebook to incite local residents against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused was booked on Wednesday under IPC section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153 (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

The complaint was lodged by sub-inspector Omender Singh who said: "On Tuesday late night, we received an input from social media volunteers about the inflammatory video shot by Ehtasham Ali Babar and shared on Facebook to incite enmity and violence among the local residents."

Babar, who had contested 2017 Assembly election from the Tundla constituency on an AIMIM ticket, hails from Mohammadpur village.

Babar is now absconding after the case was registered against him.--IANS