UP affidavit in SC bid to distract from questions in Hathras case: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said that the affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in the apex court on the Hathras case was clearly a poor effort by the state administration to distract from the many glaring questions in the matter.

It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the case while accusing the state government of "trying to hush up the case".

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leaders Rajni Patil, Supriya Shrinate, and Sushmita Dev asserted that the opposition party would continue to protest till justice was meted out to the 19-year-old gang rape-murder victim and her family.

"It is a clear proof that the entire affidavit is fabricated and a poor effort by the Uttar Pradesh government/administration at distraction from the glaring questions (that remain unanswered) in the Hathras case," Shrinate remarked.



The Congress again questioned about the CBI inquiry into the case. "What is the Special Investigation Team doing there now? Whom are they trying to save?" the party leaders said.

The Congress also rejected the state's claim that there was an attempt to create caste riots on the issue.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court that the Hathras victim was cremated in the night due to intelligence inputs that lakhs of people from the communities of both the woman and the accused along with political workers would assemble at her village, which could lead to a major law and order problem.

The state also maintained that the Hathras district administration had received several intelligence inputs since September 29 morning on the manner in which a dharna was held at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and that "the whole issue was being exploited and a caste and communal colour was being given to it"

—IANS