UP administers over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh governenment has administered more than 2 crore doses of vaccine against the coronavirus so far. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to increase the vaccination capacity by taking it to 10 lakh doses per day in July.

"Till now we have administered more than 2 crores (2,02,34,598) doses of vaccine against the coronavirus. In view of the huge population of Uttar Pradesh, we have to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination. We must now work upon expanding the 'Mission June' target by three times in July", said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a high-level COVID review meeting.



According to the state government, around 1,66,27,059 people have received the first dose, while the remaining 36,27,433 have completed their double-vaccination course so far. More than 31.24 lakh (31,24,260) beneficiaries in the 18-44 age category have been administered the jab.

Notably, India has administered around 22.80 crore vaccine doses, of which Uttar Pradesh accounts for around 8.9 per cent of the total doses. In the last 24 hours, the state has jabbed around 3.88 lakh people, reads the official statement.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to increase the vaccination capacity by three times and take it to 10 lakh doses per day in July.

"A district-wise strategy should be prepared to meet the target of 10 lakh doses a day in July. There is no shortage of vaccines. With the courtesy of the central government, many new vaccines will be available soon," said Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister also asked the officials that to reach the July target, more than 100,000 healthcare professionals (as inoculators) would be required to vaccinate the entire adult population. "About one lakh additional vaccinators should be trained including the nursing students amongst others for the new target," he asserted.

Special 'Pink Booths' for vaccinating the women will be operating in all the 75 districts of the state from Monday. There will at least two 'Pink Booths' in every district of the state. (ANI)