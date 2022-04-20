UP adds 27 COVID-19 cases, one death

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,088,36 on Wednesday as 27 more people tested positive for the contagious disease, while the death toll climbed to 22,776 with another fatality, a health bulletin issued here said.

The new fatality was reported from Kushinagar, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery count reached 16,85,555 in the state, the statement said.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 555, it said.

So far, over 6.81 crore samples have been tested for the detection of COVID-19 in the state. These include 2.39 lakh samples tested the previous day, it said.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in 59 of total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added.

—PTI