UP Adds 23,333 COVID-19 Cases, 296 Deaths

Lucknow: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh surged to 15,03,490 on Sunday as 23,333 more people tested positive for the disease while 296 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,464.

This is the second consecutive day when daily deaths have remained below the 300-mark. On Saturday, the state had recorded 298 COVID-19 deaths.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,436, followed by 1,425 in Meerut and 1,042 in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.

Of the 296 deaths, 26 each were reported from Lucknow and Kanpur, 15 from Jhansi, 13 from Bahraich, 11 from Ghazipur and 10 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.

As many as 34,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged in a day after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,54,045, the statement said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,33,981, it stated.

More than 2.29 lakh samples were tested in the state the previous day. With this, over 4.29 crore samples have been tested so far, it said. —PTI