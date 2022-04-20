UP ABVP Unit Sore Over 'High-Handedness' Of IPS Officer

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh unit of the ABVP has threatened to launch a state-wide agitation if action is not taken by Wednesday evening against an IPS officer for his alleged high-handedness against the saffron outfit leader during the helmet checking drive here.

Since the past two days, local ABVP leaders have been sitting on dharna along with three BJP legislators led by city BJP MLA Sanjiv Raja.

They are protesting against the "high-handed behaviour" of the police during a helmet checking drive on Monday evening, state ABVP Secretary Yogendra Verma said. It is alleged that some police personnel attached with additional SP Neeraj Jadaon misbehaved with the district convenor of ABVP Neetu Choudhary during the drive.

Yesterday the SSP suspended a policeman and sent two others to the police lines in connection with the incident. The ABVP leaders are, however, continuing with their protest till action is taken against the ASP. Local BJP and ABVP leaders are scheduled to meet the district magistrate Wednesday evening when the time of their ultimatum for a state-wide protest would begin. PTI