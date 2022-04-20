UP's Suheldev Party Blames Trump's India Visit For COVID-19 Outbreak In India

Ballia: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has blamed US President Donald Trump for bringing coronavirus to India when he came to visit the country in February and attended the ''Namaste Trump'' event in Ahmedabad.

Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that thousands of people who came with the US president for the event were not screened.

The US president brought coronavirus to India, Rajbhar, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, alleged.

"When coronavirus was spreading in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were busy in welcoming Trump and making government in Madhya Pradesh," he told reporters on Monday night.

"Had all international airports in the country been closed on January 30 when the first case of coronavirus was found in Kerala, the virus might not have spread," he told reporters, claiming that from January 15 to March 23 over 78 lakh people came from abroad but only 26 lakh were medically tested.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, too, had alleged that the event held in Ahmedabad to welcome Trump was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat and later in Mumbai and Delhi, where some of his delegates had visited.

In party''s mouthpiece ''Saamana'', Raut had said, "It can''t be denied that the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat was because of the massive public gathering held to welcome US President Donald Trump." On February 24, Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken part in a road-show in Ahmedabad, which was attended by thousands of people. PTI