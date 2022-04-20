UP's Shringaverpur to get Lord Ram's statue

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday that a huge statue of Lord Ram would be installed in Shringverpur, the place where according to folklore, Ram crossed river Ganga on his way to exile along with Sita and Lakshman.

The statue at Shringverpur Dham would be similar to the one in Ayodhya. The Yogi Adityanath government has already announced that it would install a 251-metre Lord Ram statue -- touted to be the tallest in the world -- in Ayodhya.

In Ramayana, Shringverpur has been described as the kingdom of King Nishadraj who helped Lord Ram when he was on his way to a 14-year exile.

During excavation, a temple of sage Shringi was also unearthed.

Shringverpur is located about 45 km from Prayagraj on the Lucknow road.

"The idol of lord Ram would be installed at Shringverpur Dham next to the statues of Nishad Raj and Rishi Bharadwaj. Along with Lord Ram, idols of goddess Sita, Laxman and Hanuman would also be installed at Shringverpur," Maurya said.

The deputy chief minister said that statues of eminent sages could be installed at various crossings of Prayagraj over the next few years.

"A proposal to this regard is under consideration of the state government," he added.

He said that efforts were being made to ensure that the work for the proposed bridge over river Ganga as part of the 'Ram Van Gaman path' route begins at the earliest.

The Shringi ghat was lit up by 51,000 diyas for three days during Diwali. The entire area was decorated with colourful lights.

Sanjay Tiwari, president of the organization which organised the festival, said, "51,000 lamps were lit on behalf of the organization, but with the cooperation of the local residents over 1.25 lakh diyas were lit all over Ram ghat."

—IANS