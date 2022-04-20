UP's Republic Day 2021 Tableaux To Showcase Ayodhya Ram Temple

Lucknow: At the Republic Day Parade in Delhi the tableau of Uttar Pradesh will showcase the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya as well as the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town.

As per a release from the state government, the tableaux theme for the 2021 is titled 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage Uttar Pradesh'.

It will also exhibit a glimpse of the 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya.

The proposal sent from the Uttar Pradesh government was approved during a meeting held in Delhi regarding the Republic Day parade.

This year, the tableau of the state tied with Odisha's tableaux and was based on the theme 'Sarva Dharma Samabhav'. It mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of Uttar Pradesh.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its Constitution came into effect. —ANI