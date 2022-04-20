UP's Primary Teachers To Get Corporate Appraisal System

Lucknow: The basic education department Uttar Pradesh has decided to introduce a system of 'corporate appraisal' for teachers and principals in primary schools.

Teachers will now have to 'earn' points for promotion in job or increment in salary.

According to the government spokesman, the basic education department has asked teachers and head teachers to fill in a self-evaluation form based on nine parameters on the Manav Sampada portal latest by April 15.

While seven performance indicators are common for teachers and school heads, two are different. In the self-assessment form, head teachers will have to provide information on upgrade of infrastructure and facilities provided in the school under Operation Kayakalp scheme.

If all 14 basic facilities curated by the chief minister's team are in the school, the head teacher will be awarded 10 points. In the absence of a single facility, the head teacher will get no point. Head teachers will also be marked on whether they have made available report cards to the students. If all students have got report cards, 10 points will be given to head teachers.

Teachers will be marked on the number of out-of-school-children identified and enrolled by them in schools. If all such children identified by a teacher are enrolled in school, he/she will get 10 points.

An important parameter to assess teachers will be their participation in training programmes.

Those who have attended full training sessions of Nishtha, a capacity building programme, will get 10 points.

The seven common parameters for teachers and school heads include use of Diksha portal, regular participation in meetings of the school management committees, use of library by students, and grades achieved by students.

"The questionnaire was never as objective as it is now. The process was offline and at the discretion of officers at block and district level, which led to corruption," said the government spokesman.

The new format, however, has not gone down well with teachers who feel that there is no point blaming them for the work which is beyond their control.

"The entire Operation Kayakalp is done at gram pradhan level. Why penalise a head teacher if the pradhan does not get the work done," said Sudhanshu Mohan, the Lucknow district president of the UP Primary Teachers' Association. —IANS