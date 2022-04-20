UP's Peace Party Challenges Citizenship (Amendment) Act In SC

New Delhi: The Peace Party of India (a political party based in Uttar Pradesh) on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, by asserting that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution. The plea, which was filed in the presence of party's national president, Muhammad Ayyub, said that the classification on the basis of religion is against the basic spirit of the Constitution.

Besides the Peace Party, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, Two NGOs, Rihai Manch and Citizens against Hate, the Indian Union Muslim League and Jan Adhikar Party have filed petitions challenging the Act. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship. ANI